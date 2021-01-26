Five $1,500 scholarships have been presented to bilingual para-educators and other classified support staff in the Walla Walla School District interested in pursuing a teaching.
The District’s Beca Maestro/a del Futuro Scholarship Committee made the awards in mid-January.
The 2020-2021 teacher scholarship recipients are Armando Rubio, para-educator, and Javier Hernandez, intervention specialist, both at Pioneer Middle School; Juan Faba Lopez, para-educator, Green Park Elementary; Tomas Cortez, para-educator, Edison Elementary; and Ashley Cesena, secretary, Garrison Middle School.
The program supports the district’s priority of increasing the number of bilingual teachers across its campuses. The scholarship assists current bilingual classified staff who want to become certificated teachers in Walla Walla Public Schools. Scholarships are awarded annually and may be renewed once.
“We wish nothing but the best for these talented staff as they pursue their dreams to become classroom teachers,” said Human Resources Director Liz Campeau. “We look forward to watching their progress and supporting them to begin teaching careers here in Walla Walla.”