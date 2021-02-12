Walla Walla Public Schools awarded Director/a del Futuro scholarships to Amy Kasenga, Cesar Hernandez and Claudia Salazar.
“These recipients are excellent teacher leaders who are working to further develop their leadership skills and credentials. We are pleased to support their pursuit of a career in leadership,” said Director of Human Resources Liz Campeau, in a release.
The $1,500 awards are for bilingual certificated staff pursuing careers in administration and administrative credentials.
Through the program, the district is prioritizing increasing the number of bilingual administrators across its campuses.
Kasenga is a Spanish language arts teacher at Garrison Middle School, Hernandez is an assistant principal at Green Park Elementary and Garrison Middle School and Salazar is a Spanish language arts teacher at Pioneer Middle School.