Washington State School Directors’ Association Board of Directors has a new member in Walla Walla School Board President Derek Sarley.
Derek will serve as director for Area 11, which covers most school districts within Educational Service District 123, the school district reported.
His three-year term includes monthly meetings. The state is divided into 11 school director areas for representation on WSSDA committees established by the Association’s bylaws.
WSSDA was formed in 1922 and now includes 1,477 locally elected school board directors from across the state. The Association supports its members with research-based leadership development resources, policy and legal guidance and legislative advocacy.
“This work is of critical importance because school board directors build the future of public education by setting the policy, governance and budgetary priorities for all of Washington’s 294 school districts serving approximately 1.1 million students,” according to a release.