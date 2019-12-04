Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club’s fall planting project in November focused on Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Ave.
“The club and the city of Walla Walla have an established working partnership in urban forestation. The focus is on sustaining and strengthening the tree canopy which enhances the livability of our community,” said Rotary tree committee chairman Sam Wells.
The group’s aim is to plant and get a diverse collection of young trees well-established before the very mature trees come down because of wind, safety issues or age.
“An established tree stock is better protected by having a diverse selection of mature trees,” Sam added.
“If a particular variety of tree becomes susceptible to a new disease, there will still be tree species with immunity that will continue to thrive.”
Tree variety also invites other biological diversity such as bird life. The 20 plus trees added in Jefferson Park were funded by the city of Walla Walla and selected under the direction of city arborist Kyle Clemens.
A team of approximately 25 members from the Rotary and Interact clubs and family members joined in the day of planting activities and several Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department staffers assisted with the project.
Rotary clubs worldwide are encouraged to plant trees for environmental sustainability, according to a release. “Trees, with their beauty and benefits enjoyed today, are the gifts from the people who planted them years ago. Leaving that same inheritance for future generations is what we are doing today,” said Jan Corn, club president.
