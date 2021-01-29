Dec. 31 marked the halfway point on Walla Walla Noon Rotary Club‘s annual calendar during which the coronavirus prevented physical gatherings but didn’t stop Rotarians from serving the community.
“Even through a challenging pandemic, the club has continued to meet its goals of providing direct community service; supporting other local and global worthy causes; successfully raising funds for future club humanitarian endeavors; and providing regularly scheduled club meetings. All of this was accomplished through the dedication of club members and community partnerships,” said club President Tom Osborn.
“Our club has always been committed to youth — from educational scholarships to supporting various organization programs and leadership training, to playground equipment, to youth exchange opportunities.”
From July through December, four local youth organizations received grant support from the club, said Youth Services Committee chair Bill Erickson.
A $500 grant to Walla Walla County 4-H for its public presentation contests, which build leadership skills and language and oratory abilities in area youth.
$250 to Skyline Adventures, which transforms underserved young lives through winter outdoor sports of skiing and snowboarding.
$250 in support to the Walla Walla Music Association program that provides students the chance to learn creative expression through audio education.
$250 to assist in funding a financial literacy program with Junior Achievement at Walla Walla High School. The program teaches students how to successfully manage personal finances.
Although the format was modified a great deal, the club held its fourth annual Small Trees Big Impact fundraiser in December.
Responding to rapidly changing directions for approved in-person activities, the club committee opted for a small online auction of miniature holiday trees instead of the usual large silent auction held in the lobby of The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, said event committee co-chair Sara Archer.
The event raised $3,295 to directly fund club scholarships for area students and other humanitarian projects. Sara said more than 20 trees are already claimed by decorators and sponsors that have committed to preparing special holiday trees for the 2021 event.
“That level of participation speaks well to the heart of this community and its confidence in the work of Rotary,” said Jan Corn, who served on the committee with Sara, Danielle Garbe-Reser and Candi Walmsley. They nimbly responded to creative thinking solutions and fast action to enable the fundraiser to go on.
Rotarian John Cress served as auctioneer for the trees with unique themes that were sold during December Rotary meetings, streamed live on Facebook and on Zoom. Trees were sponsored with the support of local businesses, organizations and individuals. Some offered special experiences or distinctive items of interest. All were elaborately decorated with ornaments and accompanying gifts. Six trees were prepared by friend of Rotary Karen Fields and Rotarians Kathy Miller, Angie Peters, Scott Peters and Charlie DeSalvo crafted the others.
Further examples of Rotary’s community service include:
The club’s traditional Holiday Fund Drive that benefits the community served by the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Warehouse also occurred in December. Rotarians raised $2,275 to help those in need of food assistance here.
Several club members responded to two local outreach calls for volunteers. Rotarians Dave Irion, Curt Nelson and Tom Osborn served as Red Kettle bell ringers for The Salvation Army. A Santa hat-topped Tom sang and hummed throughout his shift.
Rotaract member Selene Salem and Rotarians Charlie DeSalvo, Jan Corn, Dave Irion and Tom Osborn volunteered for the Walla Walla Public Schools winter break food program. Their team helped load boxes of food and gallons of milk into waiting family vehicles.
“It was a great feeling to be there helping with this important program and see service in action. Many hands chipping in made the work light and fun,” Dave said.
Noon Rotary meets online at noon Thursdays via Zoom and is live-streamed on Facebook. Meetings feature a community interest program, discussion of service and club fellowship. For more details on Facebook see ubne.ws/2q4sj6a.