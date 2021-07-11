Muhlenberg College's 173rd commencement celebrated the class of 2021 in socially distanced ceremonies in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Walla Wallan Renee Heller graduated cum laude with a bachelor's in biology and dance and a minor in Spanish.
For the first time since 2013, a Muhlenberg commencement took place indoors. The class of 2021 graduated in Allentown's PPL Center, a hockey arena chosen for its ability to accommodate 6 feet of physical distancing between graduates. Half the class received its diplomas at 10 a.m. and the other half at 2 p.m.
The first in-person commencement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was also the first Commencement at which graduates' proud smiles had to be obscured by face masks. But the fact that the ceremonies could take place at all was a welcome turning point after more than a year of having little to celebrate.