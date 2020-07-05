Walla Walla Public Schools 2019-2020 Staff Achievement Grant recipients have been recognized.
“These outstanding staff members have excelled in their craft in supporting our vision of developing Washington’s most sought-after graduates,” said Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea. “Now in its third decade, the Staff Achievement Grant Program is our way to recognize staff who have been nominated by their peers for their exceptional service.”
Started in 1988, the program recognizes teachers and support staff for superior performance, innovation, exemplary leadership and exceptional service.
Recipients nominated and chosen by their peers to receive a $1,500 stipend and five days of paid release time for professional growth activities are:
Armida Contreras, head secretary at Garrison Middle School, nominated by Ashley Cesena, Henry Reuwer, DeeDee Delaney and Lance Longmire.
Chris Ferenz, math teacher and dean of students at Walla Walla High School, nominated by Kim Cassetto, John Golden, Stephanie Eastman and Peggy Payne.
John Golden, social studies teacher at Wa-Hi and former longtime boys basketball coach, nominated by Anne Bickelhaupt, Gary Peasley and Chris Ferenz.
Liza Jacobson, para-educator at Prospect Point Elementary, nominated by Charlene Maib, Juan Faba and Gloria Olivos.
Marybeth Norby, music teacher at Green Park Elementary, nominated by Jean Tobin, Missy Johnson, Lori Parnicky and Ava Kirtley.