"Back to School Fiesta de regreso a la escuela" at the Walla Walla Public Library celebrated the end of summer reading and the beginning of the new school year on Friday, Sept. 10.
Library staff announced winners of the summer reading challenge and bookmark coloring contest. They featured a display of the colorful bookmark art work and held a raffle for new backpacks, open to anyone signing up for a library card or the new Back to School reading challenge.
Music and children’s performer Kneeon Snigglefritz entertained the crowd and fruit and tamales were served.
And the welcome rain, after a very dry year, didn't stop the steady flow of patrons who turned out.
“This year we received some grant money with the stipulation that it had to be used on consumable items, so we were able to offer some really neat prizes for the summer reading challenges," said Young People’s Librarian Liz George.
"The point is to get kids reading and loving it, but a big prize can help draw in an otherwise reluctant reader ... and once they’re into the habit of logging their reading time and reading every day — even though they might have only signed up originally for the prize — now we’ve helped build the reading habit and the prize is just icing on the cake.”
Walla Walla Public Schools and all Summer Sol sites promoted summer reading challenges for kids in K-12 throughout the summer.
The more kids read, the more raffle tickets they earned and chances to win prizes in subsequent drawings.
The library's Beanstack online tracking platform allows readers to log their time and titles, put virtual tickets into online drawing buckets, see reviews created by other kids and receive suggestions for upcoming reading challenges.
Free accounts can be created with the opportunity to sign up for reading challenges at wallawallapubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
Bookmarks printed with winning bookmark coloring contest designs in elementary, middle and high school grade categories were distributed at the Back to School Fiesta and will be available to Walla Walla children throughout the year. Winners also received a packet of bookmarks with their design to share with family and friends.
Area businesses that provided prizes for the Summer Reading Program included bookmark printing services from 123 Printing and Bicycle Barn, which provided a new children’s bicycle at cost.
A full list of upcoming library programs and events at the Walla Walla Public Library is at wallawallapubliclibrary.org/calendar and on the library’s Facebook page, or call 509-527-4550.
- Summer Reading Challenge drawing winners:
Grades K-5: New Bike (Bicycle Barn): Lillian T.; Inland Octopus gift card: Adelaide S.; 2022 Veterans Memorial Pool family pass: Gen G.
Grades 6-8: Nintendo Switch LTE: Vivienne S.; Cinemark Theatres gift card: Noah G.
Grades 9-12: Nintendo Switch LTE: Olivia C.; Digital Heroes gift card (Digital Heroes): Kiara M.
- Back to School Reading Challenge registration drawing winners: Vivienne S., Bella B., Scarlett B., Hannah P., Liv G.
- Bookmark Coloring Contest winners:
Grades K-2: Abi V., Sophie H., Penelope L., Betty N., Sebastian L., Mateo C.
Grades 3-5: Gen G., Stephany C., Bella B., Scarlett B., Meredith N., George N., Hannah S.
Grades 6-8: Eleanor L., Graysen M., Madelyn T., Brooke-Lynn B., Vivienne S.
Grades 9-12: Makensie S., Ruth J.
Prize winners may pick up their prizes during library hours from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 238 E. Alder St.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.