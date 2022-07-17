Walla Wallan Christine Janis has been honored with the Inland Northwest Chapter (formerly Inland Empire) of the National Association of Teachers of Singing’s first Winnifred Collier Ringhoffer Award for professional development.
Cash awards of $1,000 went to Janis and Nicholas Krein, who is on the Eastern Washington University faculty.
Janis’ award defrayed costs of attending the 57th National Association of Teachers of Singing national conference July 1-6 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown.
Klein will attend the Stilson Institute for Voice, Body, and Mind at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music.
The grants were made possible by NATS donors whose gifts honored the memory of Ringhoffer, a longtime NATS member, leader of the Inland Empire Chapter and a fixture on the Walla Walla music scene as a performer and teacher.
She served on the national board as region governor for the Intermountain Region.
“I am honored to be one of the first recipients of the Winnifred Collier Ringhoffer Award,” Janis said. “My first post-doctoral teaching position was at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, taking over for Winn after she retired.
“I could not have asked for a more gracious mentor during my first few years of college teaching. A chat over a cup of tea and a peanut butter cookie was all it took to arm me with new things to try. Winn was not only a gifted teacher but also a cherished friend. I am blessed to have known her.”
Janis has taught at Walla Walla University since 1999, training voice majors and minors, teaching singer’s diction, vocal techniques and methods and a weekly voice performance class. She has received a Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Achievement Award for vocal direction on “Little Women – The Broadway Musical.”
Janis’ undergraduate degree is from Westminster Choir College in music education, and she pursued her graduate degrees at Ohio State University.
Since moving to Walla Walla, Janis has sung professionally with the Walla Walla and Mid-Columbia symphonies, performing numerous solo recitals. She served as artistic director and conductor of the Walla Walla Choral Society from 1998-2013.
Winnifred Miriam “Winn” Collier Ringhoffer earned a bachelor in music from Whitman College in 1950 and a master of arts in musicology from Boston University in 1952. She married fellow Whitman alum Stephen Ringhoffer in 1953.
She taught music in public schools in Baker, Oregon, and Walla Walla before coming to Whitman College to teach music, particularly voice, in 1953. She appeared as a soloist with the Walla Walla Symphony and in community theater productions and presented many recitals. She died Dec. 28, 2019.
