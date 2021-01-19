City dispatch radioed Walla Walla Police Officer Tracy Klem on Friday, the official signoff or final radio call for the officer. It was his last day on the job.
Tracy is retiring from the department after more than 30 years in law enforcement, said Sgt. Gunner Fulmer in a release.
Tracy began his career in 1990, serving in Kennewick and then in 1991 at the Connell Police Department.
He joined the Walla Walla police force on June 17, 1991, and was a patrol officer until 1997. From 1997-2013, he served with major crimes detectives, then returned to patrol.
Tracy accepted a new position at Walla Walla Community College as director of safety and security.
Gunner said Tracy's excited about his new career and looks forward to making a positive impact at the community college.