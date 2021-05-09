In a community Zoom meetup, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber and members of the chief ’s advisory committee will address their various projects and priorities, the future of policing in the community, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and Differential Call Response, a strategy for responding to emergencies, said the Rev. Liv Gibbons in a release.
Bieber's Walla Walla Speaks talk and a question and answer opportunity will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, on Zoom at pioneerww.org/WWS. This is the culminating event in the series, Gibbons said.
Pioneer United Methodist Church, 209 E Birch St., where Gibbons is associate minister, has co-sponsored the events with the city of Walla Walla Neighborhood Engagement Program. The monthly series of speakers and storytellers have addressed a host of social justice issues in the last six months through Walla Walla Speaks, such as homelessness, population health, immigration, life after prison, HIV/AIDS and addiction, domestic violence and Chinese-American immigration.
Gibbons gave a shout out to Zidane Galant-LaPorte, the city's Community Fellow from Whitman College, who has worked with her on the Walla Walla Speaks project all year on behalf of the Neighborhood Engagement Program. "This whole thing has been a lovely community effort, and worth celebrating, I think. We're really grateful to Chief Bieber and his Committee for being our culminating group of speakers."