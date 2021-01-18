Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber gave letters of commendation to three officers citing their actions during a weekend of violence and mental health calls earlier this month, said Sgt. Gunner Fulmer in a release.
The chief on Jan. 13 spoke about the performance, the physical and mental restraint and use of training by Officers Michael Earney, Eric Eastman and David Garland.
Lethal force could have been justified in two of the cases, the chief said.
Currently assigned to night shift, Earney responded to a call on East Alder Street just before midnight Thursday, Jan. 7. A female had called 911 and said a male was pointing a shotgun at people in the house.
During the call, while waiting for assistance from the Walla Walla Regional SWAT team, Earney spotted the man coming out of a bedroom. Earney challenged the man, who he recognized was unarmed, and used non-lethal force to take him into custody.
The next day, Eastman, a K-9 officer on patrol, came across a victim running down the street on Stadium Drive requesting assistance. While speaking with the victim, dispatch notified him of an in-progress shooting at 911 Stadium Drive.
Eastman directed victims, one of whom was shot, away from the house and encountered the shooter exiting the house with the gun in his hand. Eastman challenged the man suspected of killing his father and wounding his brother and took him into custody, likely stopping a second homicide from occurring, Bieber said.
And that Saturday, Jan. 9, Garland was assisted by Walla Walla Fire Department Capt. Eric Wood. They successfully intervened and saved the life of a person in mental health crisis when officers were notified of a suicidal subject on a balcony of a building on the Whitman College campus off Isaacs Avenue.