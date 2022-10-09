Mark Small has steadfastly served area veterans for a decade by taking them for rides around the Walla Walla Valley in his bright yellow restored 1942 PT-17 Boeing Stearman.
For flying nearly 700 veterans in his privately owned aircraft, Small will receive a Congressional Certificate of Recognition from U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
The ceremony, open to the community, will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in Hangar 118, 150 W Aronca Ave., just north of the Walla Walla Regional Airport off A Street. Coffee and pastries will be served by Volunteers Love Serving Veterans.
Small is being cited for his outstanding commitment in serving veterans with free flights, said friend Dixie Ferguson. “It is his way of thanking veterans for their service. The impact has been immeasurable,” she said.
The Honour Project was born in 2012, after Mark and Kathleen Small’s son, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nat Small, was injured during a tour of duty in Afghanistan.
The couple decided to give back to area veterans.
“We wanted to honor veterans, not just people who served in combat, but guys who have served our country and done an amazing job,” Kathleen Small told the U-B in 2012.
Their Stearman was originally used as a U.S. military pilot trainer.
“It was put into service Nov. 13, 1942, and it was training pilots to fly,” Mark Small said. “Then they would go on from that aircraft to bigger aircraft, some single-engine fighters, some would go on to multi-engine bombers.”
Behind his wish to honor veterans is Mark Small’s perpetual enjoyment of flying.
“I love to fly, and of course I think if I love to fly everybody should love to fly,” he told the U-B.
“I want to share something that I love with other people that I admire.”
His Stearman is dubbed the “Jungle Queen,” after the plane his late father, Ted Small, flew as a captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
