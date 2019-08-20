Pilot Don Gibbard of Walla Walla has given more than 200 young people ages 8-17 a free demonstration airplane ride as part of the Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles program, which introduces young people to the world of flight. He flies a four-seater Cessna 172 and is active in College Place EAA Chapter 604.
“Free airplane rides are only a part of the flight rally,” J.W. “Torch” Davis said in an earlier story.
“We hope to build one-to-one relationships between pilots and young people, giving a new generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”
Don has flown for 10 years, getting started between jobs when a friend with airplanes offered him the opportunity.
“I always wanted to fly as a kid, but college got in the way, then along came marriage, kids and jobs,” said Don, who is currently a fiber engineer at PocketiNet.
He’s been active in EAA during the last decade, seven years of that in ground support at Young Eagles rallies, volunteering in registration and taking kids onto the tarmac and introducing them to pilots.
He accumulated the necessary 200 hours of flying time that qualifies pilots to fly passengers.
Pilots on hand explain more about their airplanes, how they work and how pilots ensure safety is the prime concern before every flight.
Don is among the more than 50,000 volunteers around the world who have donated their time and aircraft to the effort. Local pilots have given free flights for a number of years in the spring at Martin Field airport in College Place.
Participating youths become official Young Eagles with the flight. The names of the pilots and the participants are also included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” on permanent display in the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wis., and online through the Young Eagles website, youngeagles.org.
Young Eagles also have access to an online pilot training course, made possible by Sporty’s Pilot Shops in Batavia, Ohio. EAA unveiled the Young Eagles Program in July 1992.