The Walla Walla Pétanque Club raised $1,688 for the Wounded Warrior Project during its Wine Country Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Tertulia Cellars in Walla Walla.
The club honored founding member the late Marvin Wood, by dedicating the tournament proceeds to the Wounded Warrior Project and raising additional cash donations from participants, said club secretary Catherine Schiaffo.
Wood died on Dec. 7, 2020, Schiaffo said. He was an Eagle Scout, U.S. Marine, chemist, husband, father, friend, skier, pétanque player, cook and devoted learner, as evidenced by his graduation in 2008 at 72 from the Walla Walla Community College wine program.
Wood's wife, Sally, threw out the ceremonial first cochonnet
a small ball of wood used to play petanque
to open the event.
Sixteen teams participated from Walla Walla, Port Townsend, Edmonds and Seattle, Washington, and Portland and Eugene, Oregon.
John Hunt and Dick Viskov, who frequently teamed with Marvin Wood in regional and national tournaments, honored their friend with special “Three of Clubs” shirts (for the Seattle, Portland and Walla Walla pétanque clubs), but now reading “Three of Clubs — Minus One.”
Hunt and Viskov placed first in the concours division, with Walla Walla teammates Ryan Raber and Philippe Michel taking second. Edmonds club members David Rockwell and Jack McHenry came in third.
In the consolante division, Jeff Brann and Chris Crites from Seattle took first; Walla Walla players Monte Underwood and Leslie Barton finishing second; and Walla Walla club members Linc and Laurie Nesheim placed third.
Winners received a selection of Walla Walla wines from College Cellars, Tertulia Cellars, Golden Ridge Cellars, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Aluvé, The Walls, Waterbrook Winery, Spring Valley Vineyard, Nine Hats, Lagana Cellars, Analemma Wines, Reininger Winery, Canoe Ridge Vineyard, Vital Winery, Bunchgrass Winery, Neher Family, Cooper Mountain Vineyards, Metas and Amavi Cellars.
Philippe Michel donated a limited-edition magnum of Lagana syrah to Walla Walla club member Eric Hamilton, the person who donated the largest sum to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Walla Walla Pétanque Club typically plays at noon Sundays at Tertulia Winery, during the cold season, and 11 a.m. when warmer. Club members are on hand to demonstrate the game and the public is invited to watch or play.
Pétanque translates to “feet fixed or planted on the ground.” Players stand with both feet in a plastic circle while throwing a hollow metal boule (ball) as close as possible to a small wooden target ball called a cochonnet. The game is similar to Italian bocce in that regard.
The Walla Walla Pétanque Club was formed in 2006 and has adult and junior members. It is the only pétanque club east of the Cascades and is among the largest in the state. The Club maintains a Facebook page and interested parties are encouraged to look there for the current start time or change in play location and for upcoming tournaments.
