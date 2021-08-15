Walla Walla Pétanque Club members have organized and will host the Wine Country Memorial Tournament here on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Tertulia Winery, 1564 Whiteley Road.
All profits from the tournament will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project to honor the club’s late founding member, Marvin Wood, who died on Dec. 7, 2020.
Club Secretary Catherine Schiaffo said Wood was an Eagle Scout, U.S. Marine, chemist, husband, father, friend, skier, pétanque player, cook and devoted learner, as evidenced by his graduation in 2008 at age 72 from the Walla Walla Community College wine program. Pétanque is a lawn game akin to bocce or lawn bowling.
The tourney is open to all players. The $50 per team entry fee includes a grilled pork lunch donated by Chef Chris Lueck, coffee and morning pastries.
Parking is behind the winery. Anyone not vaccinated is required to wear a mask, Schiaffo said. Registration for the benefit opens at 8:30 a.m. and play commences at 9 a.m. The event is limited to 20 teams.
The format is select doubles with three qualifying rounds in the morning to determine additional games in the afternoon for the concourse/championship and consolante/consolation matches. Pointing and shooting contests with prizes of local wines and medals will also be held. Additional prizes will be raffled off during the course of the day.
Participants may register by check payable to Walla Walla Pétanque Club, notated WWWCO Tournament, and mailed to tournament director Lavant Woolfe, 632 Hobson St. Registration can also be emailed to llwoofle686@charter.net and payment made on event day. Submissions should include the names of the team captain and teammate.
If unable to participate in person, donations in Wood’s memory may be mailed to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Club members typically gather for play on Sundays at Tertulia Winery, starting at noon during the cold season, and 11 a.m. when warmer. Club members are always on hand to demonstrate the game and the community may watch or play.
"Pétanque translates to 'feet fixed or planted on the ground,'” Schiaffo said. "Players stand with both feet in a plastic circle while throwing a hollow metal boule (ball) as close as possible to a small wooden target ball called a cochonnet. The game is similar to Italian bocce in that regard."
Formed in 2006, the Walla Walla Pétanque Club has adult and junior members. It is the only pétanque club east of the Cascades and is among the largest in the state.
On June 10, 2019, the club reported on the first regional tournament it hosted. Teams came from Las Vegas, Port Townsend, Seattle, Portland and Walla Walla.
The Facebook post noted, "We had four national champions compete and players from 12 years to players into their 80s. The Northwest Regional Select Doubles tourney awards included prize money, medals and wine."
Its Facebook page notes information for upcoming tournaments, current start times and changes in play location at facebook.com/WallaWallaPetanqueClub/. It's also online at wallawallapetanqueclub.com.