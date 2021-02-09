Walla Walla neighbors on Thorne Street can set their watches by Dave Glenn. When self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020, the retired Whitman College professor of jazz and composition played a brief tune outdoors on his trombone at 6 p.m.
“After several more nights we asked him what his plan was,” said Mark Brucks, who lives with wife, Susan Monahan, on nearby Thorne Street.
“He said he was going to play something every night until there was a vaccine available,” Mark said. “He wanted there to be something constant and positive in people’s lives during the isolation of lockdown. He had no idea how long that would be, but he said he had many hundreds of pieces. Dave got into a groove.”
Dave’s driving motivator is wife, Laura Curtis’, nightly calls to her mother. What he chooses to play comes from what his mother-in-law would like to hear, Mark said.
Laura holds the phone next to Dave so her mother can hear him play. “Every night! What a wonderful thing for her mother,” Mark said.
Dave’s music choices reflect his mood or that of the nation.
“Sometimes he would throw in ‘Happy Birthday’ for someone in the neighborhood, or he’d play a piece related to the coming weather, such as ‘Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow.’ Often the piece was familiar, but we couldn’t name it.”
Susan and Mark put dinner prep on hold during summer and fall so they could settle on the front porch with a drink and chat waiting for 6 p.m. to roll around.
“Dave would play, we’d try to figure out what the tune was, then we’d try to figure out which of our neighbors were listening, based on the direction and distance of the yelling and clapping,” Mark said. “It was such a constant in our lives that we invented the phrase ‘Dave O’Clock’ as a substitute for 6 o’clock.”
“Hurry up, it’s almost Dave O’Clock!” they’d caution.
With the winter darkness and cold temperatures, Mark and Susan wait in their front room for Dave O’Clock, which dialed back to 3 p.m. when his porch light flicked on.
Mark reports Dave has very young fans between ages 2 to 3 years.
“Otto and Rudy are out there many nights,” Mark said. “Ezra is out there every night. When Dave finishes playing, there is the round of applause, and Dave and Laura return to the warmth of their house.”
Mark waves and calls good night to the trio of little boys.
“Ezra sometimes throws me a kiss. How cool is it that Dave’s playing has gotten the boys interested in music and that they and their parents have ‘It’s Dave O’Clock?’” Mark said.
By Mark’s estimate, Dave has played more than 300 nights since March, tunes from every genre — “musicals, movies, jazz, classical, you name it. All adapted for the trombone and many of them being unique recitals because of Dave’s skill at improvisation,” Mark said. “My favorite had to be his distinctly mournful version of ‘America the Beautiful,’ played the night of the storming of the Capitol.”
The insurrection was Jan. 6, 2021.
Dave’s reached his goal, to play until the advent of a vaccine.
“He’s more than earned the right to quit any time,” Mark said. “Because of that, the near future will be extra special because we know it’s about to end. Dave, what you’ve done is truly remarkable. We can’t thank you enough. We just wish every neighborhood had a Dave.”
And even though vaccines for the local population are moving apace, the Thorne Street trombonist continues his gig.