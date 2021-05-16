The Washington Post on Tuesday, May 11, named Walla Walla native Sally Streff Buzbee, 55, as its executive editor effective June 1.
“It will be an honor to lead this incredible group of journalists,” she stated. Buzbee will be the first woman to head the newsroom in the paper’s 143-year history.
“Every day when I work, I am conscious of the women who came before me in this profession that we love so much and who broke down so many barriers,” she told the New York Times.
“And I am grateful to them pretty much every day of my life because I know that it took work and guts, and I really do feel that they paved the way for things that are happening now.”
Buzbee follows Martin “Marty” Baron in the post. He retired from the paper in late February.
The NYT reported Tuesday that Post publisher Frederick J. Ryan said in a statement, "Buzbee distinguished herself in a field of impressive candidates for one of the most coveted jobs in journalism. 'She is widely admired for her absolute integrity, boundless energy and dedication to the essential role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy.'"
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos restored The Post to health, the NYT reported. He bought it in 2013 for $250 million from the Graham family, who owned it for 80 years. The newspaper has garnered 10 Pulitzer Prizes and other journalism awards.
The Post has become digitally savvy, with more than 1,000 journalists on staff, up from 580 in 2013. "Its audience has also increased from a daily circulation under 500,000, the seventh largest readership of any American paper, to three million digital subscribers, second only to The New York Times," the NYT reported.
The U-B reported in December 2016 that Buzbee became executive editor and senior vice president of The Associated Press in early 2017, overseeing the AP’s global news operation, which produces content for more than 15,000 news outlets from nearly 250 locations worldwide.
Born to Eldyn and Monica Streff on June 7, 1965, at St. Mary Hospital (now Providence St. Mary Medical Center) in Walla Walla, Sally lived here in her early years and attended Green Park Elementary. She lived with her family on White Street and Olympia Drive, sister Pam Streff of Folsom, Calif., said in 2016
Eldyn Streff worked here for International Harvester, and Monica Streff was a registered nurse at St. Mary. The family lived in Walla Walla from 1963 until moving to California in 1977 and later to Kansas when Eldyn transferred with his work. There Buzbee graduated from high school, earned a journalism degree from the University of Kansas and a master of business administration from Georgetown University. Eldyn and Monica live in Overland Park, Kan.
Buzbee’s siblings also include brother Mike Streff, a 1975 Walla Walla High School graduate and 1979 alum of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, now of Manassas, Va., and sisters Susan Streff Heyroth of Houston, Texas, and Mary Jane Streff Baker of Kansas City, Mo.
Buzbee joined The Associated Press in 1988 as a reporter. She was chief of bureau the past six years in Washington, D.C., where she oversaw AP’s coverage of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. presidential elections, the White House, Congress, the Pentagon and polling and investigative units.
As senior vice president and executive editor, she led AP’s global news operations and oversaw news content from AP journalists based in more than 260 locations in 106 countries.
Buzbee served as deputy managing editor in New York in 2010, helping establish the Nerve Center, which coordinates AP’s global coverage. She spent the previous five years as AP’s Middle East regional editor, based in Cairo, where she led AP’s news report and oversaw operations in the region.
While an AP reporter in Kansas, she covered immigration and border issues in San Diego and foreign affairs and national security after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Sally’s husband of 25 years, John Buzbee, died of colon cancer in September 2016. He had been a diplomat with the State Department and was a journalist. The Buzbees have two daughters, Emma and Meg.