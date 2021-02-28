Brent Cummings is stepping into a temporary post through the next school year as director of supplemental learning and support for Walla Walla Public Schools beginning March 1.
With this promotion, the longtime district 21st Century Afterschool program director will manage the district’s portion of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars, the school district said in a release.
Signed into law on Dec. 27, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021 provides an additional $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“At the Feb. 16 school board meeting, our board identified the need for this critical position and recommended we move forward as soon as possible to fill this instrumental role,” said Superintendent Wade Smith in the release.
Brent will work with the school board, staff, parents, students and community partners to coordinate and implement programs to meet student learning gaps and other impacts resulting from the pandemic.
The funds will help the district take action to lessen the unprecedented learning loss that many of the nation’s most vulnerable students have endured.
“Educators, students and parents have pushed themselves to the limits the last 12 months to keep learning happening, but we saw in our district data review this week where gaps have been opened that we need to close,” said school board President Derek Sarley.
“The board is committed to using these precious federal dollars wisely and aggressively to support student learning, and we need someone who can give that job their full attention.”
Brent has been in his current post for the Walla Walla School District since 2013. In the eight years before that, he was site coordinator for the Northwest Learning and Achievement Group, which managed 21st Century Community Learning Center grants at Garrison Middle School.
He earned a bachelor’s degree and all-academic honors while playing on the mens basketball team at the University of Montana. He and his wife, Audra, a Walla Walla High School graduate and former district teacher, have four young children.