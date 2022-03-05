For 150 years, the Dayton Post Office, 202 S. Second St., has been a going concern in the community of an estimated 2,444 residents, said postal aficionado and Walla Walla resident Robert Keatts.
Tuesday, March 15, marks its sesquicentennial anniversary. Its first postmaster, George W. Miller, served the originally named Touchet Post Office from 1865-1872, Keatts said.
Jesse N. Day platted the town in March 1872, and with the name change and founding, Day became postmaster of the renamed Dayton Post Office in September 1872.
Author of “Postal History of Southeastern Washington,” Keatts created a commemorative cover for the 150th anniversary.
The 4⅛-inch by 9½-inch heavier-weight paper envelope can be embellished with a design to note a historical event, he said.
It could be a First Day Cover with a new-issue stamp canceled on the first day of use, a pictorial cancellation to commemorate a historic event like the anniversary of the Walla Walla Peace Treaty Council on June 9, 2005, or the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, Keatts said.
“In this case the commemorative cover is a specially designed envelope by an individual, which will be canceled on 15 March 2022, the 150th anniversary of the naming of the post office ‘Dayton.’ It will also be autographed by the current postmaster,” Keatts said.
The U.S. Postal Service defines “commemorative” as an honor of anniversaries, important people, a historical event, or topics of importance, either nationally or local. Such commemoratives can be honored by a stamp, a pictorial cancel, or a cancel with the date of the event.
He said his cover design is formatted for a No. 10 official envelope, available for $2.50 and autographed by Postmaster Malinda Thrall. It includes a stamped envelope with the Dayton Post Office cancel of March 15, 2022. Thrall is also serving as officer in charge at the Walla Walla Post Office.
Keatts said an insert gives a brief history of the Dayton Post Office and lists postmasters and their appointment dates from 1872 to 2022.
The commemorative cover is not an official USPS item, but copies, limited to 100, will be available at the Dayton Post Office on March 15. After that date it may be available at the Dayton Historic Depot gift shop, 222 Commercial St., or from Keatts by emailing robert_wwscc@yahoo.com.
Interested individuals may pre-order, but the covers will not be available until after the commemorative date. All orders will be mailed in larger envelopes to prevent the USPS mail distribution center’s spray cancels from being applied to the commemorative cover.
