Within seven years of its founding in 1915, Kiwanis International’s mission of service had spread to the Walla Walla Valley. Community members here established the Walla Walla Kiwanis Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.
Members strive to make an impact by helping others and engaging with community leaders to make a difference through such projects with Walla Walla Public Schools, youth sports, law enforcement camp, the YMCA and others.
The club invites the community to celebrate with them during a dinner reception at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St., said President Daylan Gibbard in a release.
The $60 tickets per person may be purchased at ubne.ws/kiwanisdinner, from the Facebook event at ubne.ws/wwfbkiwanis or from local Kiwanians.
The evening will kick off with a no-host bar, followed by the dinner and a short program showcasing some of the great Kiwanis club accomplishments done to improve our community since 1922 will be presented, Gibbard said.
Meal entrée options are roasted chicken breast or red-wine-braised short ribs with salad, rolls, mashed potatoes and seasonal local vegetables.
Kiwanis has arranged a block of rooms at the hotel to accommodate out-of-town guests. Registration would be under the “Kiwanis” room block at the above link.
“Walla Walla is a premier wine destination for the state of Washington, with over 130 wineries from which to choose,” Gibbard said. He suggest guests “plan to make a fun little vacation out of it and experience the award-winning wines and culinary scene.”
Gibbard said all former members are encouraged to gather for the special evening. “You are a part of the legacy of our 100 years of service to our community. Thank you for your part in it.”
A search on Bygone Walla Walla Project blog revealed a 1964 Kiwanis project that raised awareness about the notorious Berlin Wall, a guarded concrete barrier that physically and ideologically divided Berlin from 1961 to its fall in 1989.
Of the several border crossings from East Berlin into West Berlin was the infamous vehicle and pedestrian Checkpoint Charlie, which was restricted to Allied personnel and foreigners.
Kiwanians with the then-named Marcus Whitman Kiwanis Chapter established a “Checkpoint Charlie” barricade on Main Street with signage posted in four languages and armed personnel and stopped every car and person passing by.
They established a 5-foot “Berlin Wall” of concrete block there for the Washington’s Birthday project to emphasize American freedoms. Motorists and pedestrians received Bill of Rights hand-outs and brochures detailing the real Berlin Wall.
United Press International transmitted Steve Schick's photo of the local “Berlin Wall” to newspapers around the world, and it was published in Senior Scholastic on March 13, 1964.
Kiwanis meets at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, except when COVID-19 cases rise and they pivot to online meetings. Gibbard, at daylan.gibbard@gmail.com, can provide the link to the Zoom meetings.
The informal meetings include a 20- to 30-minute program following a meal and brief reports.
Evening meetings are at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at various local restaurants. Check the website calendar for locations at ubne.ws/wwkiwanis.
