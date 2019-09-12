Walla Walla Kiwanis Club wrapped up its Fly and Dine fundraiser Aug. 28 by selecting Sam Ferraro of Walla Walla as the raffle drawing winner.
Sam and a guest will be flown anywhere on the West Coast and will cover round trip airfare, a one-night stay at a four-star hotel and dinner for two at a restaurant of his choice.
Kiwanis Club is working with Sam and World Wide Travel owner Paul Schneidmiller for all arrangements.
All proceeds stay in Walla Walla and go to various programs for children and service projects in which Kiwanis Club participates, such as high school scholarships, youth sports, school supplies, YMCA, YWCA, Camp Fire and more.
Current officers are Rose Kinney, president; president-elect Nonda Gibbard, and fundraiser cochairwoman with Michelle Monda.
Walla Walla Kiwanis meets at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Courtyard by Marriott, 550 W. Rose St., and at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month for a night dinner meeting at a different site each time. See the online Kiwanis calendar at ubne.ws/2QhwqJt for locations. The informal meetings usually last an hour with a 20- to 30-minute program following a meal and brief reports. Attendees pay for their own meals and guests are welcome.
Founded on Jan. 21, 1915, the international service club promotes leadership for young people, health and education and serves community needs of its young people.