Walla Walla Kiwanis Club presented $1,000 scholarships to three area high school seniors, reported Nonda Gibbard, president of the service organization since October 2019. In addition, club members will host a fundraiser soon.
Kiwanis Club awards went to Cristal Ibarra of College Place High School and Sadie Robinson of Walla Walla High School, and a Camp Kiwanis Foundation award went to Haeli Johnson of Wa-Hi.
Ibarra volunteered whenever she could at district events and has organized volunteer activities with her school's Latino Club. She plans to major in psychology at Washington State University in the fall.
Robinson was a senior Girls League officer. The club organizes an annual tampon drive, helps plan political marches in town and volunteers for organizations such as Planned Parenthood. During the tampon drive, they collect donations to deliver to local shelters.
With school campuses closed during the pandemic, the club opened the drive to the community with help from Walla Walla businesses.
Robinson also participated in Green Club where members learn about environmental threats, and volunteered on walks to pick up litter in Walla Walla. She plans to study psychology and take dance classes at Western Washington University in the fall.
Johnson graduated with honors this spring from Wa-Hi and Walla Walla Community College. She spent much of her time over the past seven years volunteering at Longmire Ranch, a therapeutic and recreational horse ranch in Touchet, helping with lessons, chores and other equine activities.
She has volunteered through the Sierra Service Project doing construction for folks living on reservations near Spokane and Chilloquin and with the Walla Walla Valley Disabilities Network as a day camp counselor. Her goal is to become an audiologist and she plans to major in communication sciences and disorders at WWU in the fall.
"We are very proud of the hard work these girls have done, especially during a pandemic year," Gibbard said. "A large part of our point system is based on volunteer service and these three are amazing."
The club will have a large yard sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 1345 University St. Proceeds will go to the club project fund, which benefits the community.
The club was impacted by the shutdown in 2020 from the pandemic.
"We did meet in 2020 via Zoom but had about six weeks of not meeting. We struggled this year, as did everyone, but we are alive and well and growing," Gibbard said.
The group is in the process of securing a new meeting place for its noon gatherings on the first and third Tuesdays. They also get together for a less structured, more social time on the second Tuesday evening at various restaurants.
Their biggest projects are fundraising for and supporting scholarships, Camp Kiwanis and Key Club, the high school leadership training group.
They sponsor three to four blood drives annually, do bell ringing for Salvation Army, sponsor youths for Law Enforcement Camp on occasion, contribute in various ways to the YMCA and YWCA programs and Walla Walla Little League and work with the Traffic Safety Coalition.