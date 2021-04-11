Members of the Walla Walla and TambaSasayama Sister City group are rolling up their sleeves in anticipation of more activity this year as coronavirus pandemic restrictions lift.
The group will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday April 11 at Abundant Life, 1625 E Alder St. People can also join virtually at ubne.ws/sistercity to learn about what members are working on, meet the officers and ask questions.
Among its projects, WWTSSC partners with Walla Walla Parks & Recreation. The affiliation's primary source of income is through rentals of the Pioneer Park Garden Center. The building faces much-needed updates and repairs to keep it as an affordable place for community members to hold events throughout the year. The affiliation hopes to raise $2,000 for repairs and have the facility in top shape by the summer.
The group's annual student exchanges here from Japan were canceled for 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus.
The group's newsletter reports students have been without the opportunities to travel to Walla Walla, stay with a host family and learn about the town and culture. Many Japanese students are limited to traveling during just one year of their high school tenure and with international travel regulations, they've missed out.
In lieu of in-person exchanges, the sister city group wants to keep the spirit of goodwill alive by sending Walla Walla-centric gift bags with local items to students previously scheduled to arrive in 2020.
They are accepting donations of items such as pens, buttons, stickers, treats and shirts from local businesses or monetary donations to help purchase items. Goods manufactured locally with a business logo or Walla Walla branding are preferred. Donors may make donations via PayPal at ubne.ws/sistercitydonations or mail contributions to P.O. Box 2486, Walla Walla, WA 99362.