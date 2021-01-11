Virtual support groups are available through Walla Walla Community Hospice, which made an abrupt switch to online services when the coronavirus quarantine went into effect in March, according to Brad McMasters, with Hospice community outreach and marketing.
Right now, people can access “Solace,” a weekly drop-in support group from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays. All groups are free.
The 10-week “Understanding Your Grief” support series will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 19. To create an intimate, safe environment, the group is closed to new participants after the second meeting. It requires registration before the series starts to get supplies and connectivity information to participants.
Hospice moved all of its grief support and other programs to a virtual environment.
“There were some glitches in the beginning, mostly human error, but the team has really figured it out,” Brad said. “As the staff and the general population became more comfortable with teleconferencing technology, the grief groups and events have become more seamless and impactful.”
Pre-pandemic, plans were already underway to implement some kind of virtual support for more rural or introverted participants, but the team has also attracted participants outside their service area, including Spokane, California, Arizona, Alaska and Virginia.
In the past 10 months, the Hospice team has offered two 10-week virtual grief group sessions, a weekly drop-in group, a community presentation by a nationally recognized end-of-life speaker and author, their annual Pond & Garden Tour fundraiser, two book clubs, a Holiday Support event and their annual Tree of Life Candle Lighting ceremony. Next up is an Advanced Care Planning workshop in spring.
Post-pandemic, the Hospice team plans to offer some kind of virtual component for most, if not all, of their support options and events.
To learn more about grief support opportunities or register for the upcoming group, see wwhospice.org, email info@wwhospice.org or call 509-525-5561.