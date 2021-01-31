Welcome back posters made by members of the Walla Walla High School Associated Student Body greeted elementary students at area public schools, according to the school district online newsletter.
Younger students are just returning to the classroom after having to stay home most of the 2020 academic year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic quarantine protocols.
Seniors Neliah Williams and Audrey Wells and sophomore Claire Laville designed and created the posters for all district elementary schools and the Walla Walla Center for Children & Families, said ASB advisor Marilyn Melgoza. Audrey Wells used her Spanish skills to also make Spanish posters for the dual language schools.
“These students decided on this project to give back to the community and make a connection with the younger students,” Marilyn said. “A main focus of ASB this year is giving back to the community and supporting the younger generation.”