A contribution of more than $1,900 came into the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund from the Wa-Hi Class of 1960, followed immediately by $6,500 from friends and alumni of the educational system, said scholarship founder Jerry Zahl.

"It all stays in the fund, working, with interest, only going to the aspiring and deserving needy students," Zahl emailed.

In just nine years, the fund, managed by Blue Mountain Community Foundation, has provided more than $20,000 to assist students in furthering their learning beyond high school, with $182,492 currently in the fund, Zahl said.

Gifts of any size are welcome and appreciated, he added. "Giving what one is willing, able and comfortable with is the right amount. Giving one’s graduation year, or even the cost of a decent lunch is a good place to start."

Deductible gifts may be made to BMCF, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla WA 99362,  or online at bluemountainfoundaton.org. Checks should be earmarked WWPHS SF for Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund.

Many give more. The amount to be awarded each year is based on the amount in the fund on June 1 of the prior year.

For more details, contact BMCF at 509-529-4371 or Zahl at 509-520-6694.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 509-526-8313.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

