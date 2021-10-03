A contribution of more than $1,900 came into the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund from the Wa-Hi Class of 1960, followed immediately by $6,500 from friends and alumni of the educational system, said scholarship founder Jerry Zahl.
"It all stays in the fund, working, with interest, only going to the aspiring and deserving needy students," Zahl emailed.
In just nine years, the fund, managed by Blue Mountain Community Foundation, has provided more than $20,000 to assist students in furthering their learning beyond high school, with $182,492 currently in the fund, Zahl said.
Gifts of any size are welcome and appreciated, he added. "Giving what one is willing, able and comfortable with is the right amount. Giving one’s graduation year, or even the cost of a decent lunch is a good place to start."
Deductible gifts may be made to BMCF, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla WA 99362, or online at bluemountainfoundaton.org. Checks should be earmarked WWPHS SF for Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund.
Many give more. The amount to be awarded each year is based on the amount in the fund on June 1 of the prior year.
For more details, contact BMCF at 509-529-4371 or Zahl at 509-520-6694.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.