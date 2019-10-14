Formerly Walla Wallan Jonathan Meier has been sworn into the Idaho Bar Association and received his license to practice law at ceremonies Sept. 27 in Boise. He was also sworn into federal district court so he can represent clients in those cases.
Before graduating in 2005 from Walla Walla High School, Jonathan played football and track. He was also a martial arts student in the community at Jundokan karate dojo.
He has been hired by a firm specializing in immigration law in Coeur d’Alene where he lives with his wife and daughter. He is the son of Judy and Dutch Meier of Walla Walla.
Jonathan earned associates degrees from Spokane Community College and Cochise College in Sierra Vista, Ariz. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington State University and graduated from the University of Idaho School of Law with his juris doctorate degree in May.
While pursuing his education, he also served the Washington Army National Guard and completed a deployment in Iraq with a combat aviation brigade from Pennsylvania.