The Walla Walla High School Class of 1994 is planning a 25th reunion for the weekend of Oct. 11, said classmate Sara Van Donge.
Participants plan to attend the Wa-Hi homecoming football game when Wa-Hi plays the Kamiakin Braves at 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Classmates can look for reserved spots in the family section at Borleske Stadium.
An informal gathering will follow at The Green Lantern, 1606 E. Isaacs Ave. For more information, check out Wa-Hi Class of 1994 on Facebook.
The year this class graduated brought the massive box office hit “Pulp Fiction” to the screen; sitcom Friends was introduced to TV audiences; British alternative culture, peaked with the release of Oasis’ “Definitely Maybe” and Blur’s “Parklife;” Nelson Mandela broke through 300 years of white rule as South Africa’s first black president on May 10; Nirvana’s final release, “Unplugged in New York” came out before frontman Kurt Cobain committed suicide; ex-NFL football running back O.J. Simpson was arrested for two counts of murder; Stephen King’s “The Shawshank Redemption” was adapted for film; via CompuServe, Aerosmith released a song, “Head First,” for free online; Woodstock ’94 drew an estimated 350,000 to upstate New York for the festival’s 25th anniversary; hakuna matata — what a wonderful phrase — came into the American lexicon because of the Disney film “The Lion King;” Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter, and pop singer Michael Jackson wed; “Forest Gump” caused many to quote Gump’s “life is like a box of chocolates — you don’t know what you’re going to get;” Korn heralded nu-metal; and PlayStation came on the scene at year’s end along with Sega Saturn.