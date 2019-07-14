When members of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1969 graduated, average homes cost about $15,500, average rent was $135 and the average cost of a new car was $3,270, according to thepeoplehistory.com/.
That July, astronaut Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon, the first person to do so. And up to 500,000 fans jammed Max Yasgur’s daily farm in Bethel, N.Y, for the Woodstock Music and Art Fair Aug. 15-18 to hear the likes of Janis Joplin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and Crosby Stills Nash and Young. It was the last year the Beatles performed live together and John Lennon married Yoko Ono.
Big in theaters that year were “The Love Bug,” Funny Girl,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “True Grit,” “Midnight Cowboy,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” and “Easy Rider.”
After 50 years members of the Wa-Hi Class of ’69 will gather to reminisce and catch up at reunion events Aug. 16-17.
There will be a no-host bar and food from 5 p.m.-midnight Aug. 16 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course, 201 E. Rees Ave. On Aug. 17 a buffet dinner and music will be from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Walla Walla Country Club, 1390 Country Club Road. The cost is $40 per person. Visit wahiclassof69.com to register.