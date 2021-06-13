Finally. They may be a year late, but not a dollar short. Walla Walla High School Class of 1980 members had to cancel their 40th reunion in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are desperately trying to make up for lost time ... and we are back this year," emailed classmate Irene Gonzales.
So, classmates plan to assemble for a no-host event from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Burwood Brewery, 1120 E St. A dinner will follow from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course, 201 E. Rees Ave. The cost for the latter event is $30 per person.
For registration information contact Tammy Locati at zelda@gardener.com.