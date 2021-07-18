The Walla Walla High School Class of 1976 will gather for its 45th reunion on July 23-24, said classmate Shareen E. Knowles.
A social gathering will be at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. A group picture will be taken at 8 p.m. Pre-registration is not required for this event.
Classmates can golf at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 24, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course and register as a team of four, or individually.
The July 24, Saturday, event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Walla Walla Country Club. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and a group photo taken at 8 p.m.
Registration is required for golf and dinner on Saturday by Monday, July 19, at wahibluedevils76.com or call Kathy Nelson at 817-937-8697.