The Walla Walla High School Class of 1970 is dipping its collective toe into the social waters with a live gathering this year, albeit abbreviated, after the coronavirus quarantine shut mingling down throughout most of 2020, according to reunion committee member Don Hanson.
Classmates plan to assemble for a no-host meet and greet from 5-11:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 2021, at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course 19th Hole, Don said.
After polling classmates about their formal class reunion this year, they will not get together at the Walla Walla Country Club for the Saturday dinner on Aug. 14, as previously planned.
The group decided on a big meetup on July 9, 2022. For more details, email wahiclassof70@gmail.com.