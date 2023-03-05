Members of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1968 will gather for a boss, hip and happening 55th reunion on Aug. 19.
The righteous, groovy scene will be from 5-9 p.m. at The Green Lantern Tavern, 1606 E Isaacs Ave., on the outside patio.
The informal, no-host activity means no bread will exchange hands except for food and drink ordered from The Green’s menu.
Graduates from this class went out into an intense, tumultuous year in history, as classmate Suzie Hamburg Davis pointed out. There were quite a few important happenings, she said.
“To me it was the assassination of MLK Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy that will be ingrained in my heart forever.”
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Sen. Bobby Kennedy from New York died at the hands of assassins just two months apart.
The Democratic National Convention erupted in violent rioting when police confronted peaceful anti-Vietnam war protesters. Such anti-war demonstrations occurred throughout the western world.
The Winter Olympic Games held forth in Grenoble, France. North Vietnam and Viet Cong troops launched the Tet offensive.
U.S. soldiers massacred men, women and children in My Lai, North Vietnam.
President Lyndon Johnson ordered an end to bombing in North Vietnam, but the war didn’t end until April 30, 1975.
Dutch Elm Disease killed tens of thousands of trees. China celebrated 20 years of communist rule by Mao Tse-tung.
The Boeing 747 jumbo jet made its maiden flight. NASA launched Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, and Apollo 8 orbited the Moon, becoming the first manned space mission to achieve that feat.
Allen K Breed invented an airbag that deploys and inflates automatically on violent impact using nitrogen gas.
During the Summer Olympics in Mexico City, two black athletes, American medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos, staged a silent demonstration against racial discrimination in the United States.
While on the podium, they raised their fists during the National Anthem and were condemned by the International Olympic Committee.
The first interracial kiss on American TV was between leading “Star Trek" actors Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner.
Dr. Christian Barnard became world famous for performing the first successful heart transplant.
And the 24-hour, 365-days-per-year Emergency 911 Telephone service launched in the US, providing a single number for reporting emergencies.
The first automated teller machine in the US was installed by First Philadelphia Bank.
North Korea captured the Navy’s USS Pueblo, causing an 11-month crisis.
For more reunion details, contact Dan Hess at 509-525-4744 or dan@hesslawoffice.com or Steve Cross at spcrosssr@gmail.com.
