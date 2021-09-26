Concern over transmission of the coronavirus may have reduced the numbers of attendees, but some stalwart members of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1956 made it to their every five-year reunion.
The 65th-year gathering was over a long lunch Sept. 4, 2021, at Chiquillas Mexican House in Walla Walla, reported Jim Irwin.
He said fellow classmate Neil Oldridge "set the tone by sending me his book ahead of the reunion and asked us to write moments to remember of our school days in Walla Walla and our lives. Some of us did that and shared it with the group."
"Neil had quite the career and wrote (“Stuff I remember/A Memoir 80 years in the Making,") a large, 393-page book. His career took him all over the world and involved hunting and fishing. It got lots of attention and discussion," Irwin said.
"This mini-reunion was much down-sized due to the COVID pandemic," he said.
Just nine classmates attended along with a few friends and family members.
Those included classmates from out of town, Barbara Jensen Jeppe and husband Jim Jeppe of Austin, Texas; Oldridge and wife Linda of Sagle, Idaho, Dick Hanford of Portland and MaryAnn Cockerline Talley of Chelan, Washington.
Classmates from Walla Walla included high school sweethearts Tom and Maida Blue Page, Virginia Taylor Henry, Sharon Brown Goodson and Irwin, who brought friend JoJo Abbott.
The group was joined by Jerry and Leanne Hauger Irwin, Edmonds, Washington, with the Wa-Hi Class of 1983; and Kathryn Irwin Fisher, Quincy, Washington, with the Wa-Hi Class of 1985.
