A tremendous amount of innovation has helped bring people together this year, emerging from behind a blockade thrown up by the coronavirus quarantine.
This is true for members of the Walla Walla High School Associated Student Body, who recently released their first-ever virtual assembly, according to the online school district newsletter.
The Wa-Hi cheer team and fight song kicked off the gathering with a performance at ubne.ws/386r2ka.
ASB Executive Council officers introduced themselves along with new advisor Marilyn Melgoza who encouraged students to stay engaged and involved. She is assisted by Andrew Sayers of the 21st Century program.
On Instagram, the ASB challenged students to submit photos of pets. Winners were pretty puppies River and Sebastian. Honorable mention went to two dogs peering from under a barricade.
ASB Vice President Emoree Lash and Principal Ron Higgins take viewers on a tour of the new science building that offers a study space and social area in the foyer and eight large classrooms.
Science teacher Mary Burt said she likes being a Blue Devil because “we take care of each other ... and we’re here for you” and she wished students a great year.
ASB president Jaden Bergevin noted that although students are not meeting at school, “ASB is doing some really cool things” and she invited students to connect through email, receive their reminds and get on Instagram as ASB has lots of fun activities planned, including a video game tournament, a cooking show, a podcast and a bunch of challenges, some with prizes.