Walla Walla Fire Department personnel typically deliver the Safety Always Matters fire-safety program in person to area students. But 2020 threw a wrench in the works.
With distance learning in most schools the rule of the year while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, the WWFD has looked at alternatives to giving live presentations.
To help resolve the challenge, the department received a $5,000 grant to assist in creating educational fire safety videos from commercial property insurer FM Global.
Tim Thompson with the WWFD Prevention Office worked with Walla Walla Public Schools to develop a plan that includes Zoom sessions with firefighters in combination with videos of each grade-level curriculum.
The FM Global grant will cover approximately half the cost of creating the videos, according to a release.
FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program gives monetary awards to fire departments and national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.
“We are honored to be selected as a recipient of this grant. This money will help our mission of educating local children on the need for fire safety,” said WWFD Chief Bob Yancey.
The total cost is $9,000 to upgrade the videos that address kindergartners through fifth-graders in Walla Walla, College Place, Prescott, Dixie, Touchet and Liberty Christian elementary schools, said Tim, who has been with the fire department for 30 years and with the SAM program since his first or second year.
Tangent Media Group on Main Street has been tapped to produce the age group-focused videos, Tim said. They must put together scripts to help with actual videoing so they can do multiple scenes or shots, he said.
Tim initially ran the program solo when it took a week in each school and about four months to include all the schools. Now qualified College Place Fire Department personnel take the fourth grades, District 4 works with second grades and the city department does the other grades. “We usually tag team — 10-13 guys, it depends on who’s available,” he said.
A simple SAM formula addresses kindergartners. “If you see this, do this; smell this, do this; hear this, do this action,” Tim said.
SAM discusses good and bad choices with first-graders when it comes to items such as matches, knives and guns, and the good and bad consequences that come with good and bad choices.
They review what the children learned in kindergarten. Normally EDITH House (Exit Drill in The Home) is brought to the schools to practice with, but it can’t be used right now.
Third-graders cover what could cause and prevent fire. They can do a hazard hunt at home, look for candles and extension cords and combustibles and learn how and why items burn and how to put out fires and prevent fires from starting.
Fire science is taught to fourth-graders. They learn about fire, fuels, rapid oxidation and use of fire extinguishers, which are filled with air and kids can see how they work by aiming at boxes to knock them over.
Fifth-graders learn about disaster preparedness: that three gallons of water is needed per person per day and to know where it’s stored, know where the non-perishable and perishable foods are and what types of disasters there are.
“If in a hurricane in a high wind, get low; if in a flood scenario, get high; if in a blizzard, get into shelter and out of the wind,” Tim said. “Students learn how to sustain themselves for a period of time with shelter, water and food while emergency services workers help those in the most critical situations.”
“By the time they’re done, they have had a spectrum of fire safety,” Tim said. The videos will help upgrade the program for the future.
The SAM fire education portion used to be part of McGruff the Crime Dog presentations until the latter transitioned out. Tim knows parents and teachers now who went through the program since its beginning. And a kid may be the one who will shout at a parent who’s shirt is burning, for example, “Stop, drop and roll!” “I am very blessed to continue to do this program, it’s a priority for the city of Walla Walla,” Tim said.