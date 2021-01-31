Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber presented a letter of commendation on Jan. 25 to Walla Walla Fire Department Capt. Eric Wood at Fire Station 1.
Eric and Walla Walla Police Officer David Garland arrived at the scene of a suicidal individual recently on the Whitman College campus.
The person was sitting atop a building on campus, had a rope around his neck and threatened to end his life, the Police Department reported in a statement.
The officers intervened when the person took the rope off his neck to adjust the noose, the statement said.
Officer Garland was given a letter of commendation from the chief about a week ago.
A WWPD statement read, “The Walla Walla Police Department recognizes the great partnership we have with the Walla Walla Fire Department and look forward to continued partnership to serve our community.”