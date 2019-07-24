An orientation meeting for 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days fair court candidates will be 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Walla Walla Fairgrounds VIP Building, 363 Orchard St.
Information will be provided at the meeting about serving as an ambassador for the fair, rodeo and Walla Walla Valley.
Candidates must be enrolled or have completed their junior year of high school and must be younger than 22 years of age as of Dec. 31 of the year they serve. They also must live in Washington within the boundaries of Adams, Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield or Walla Walla counties or in Umatilla County, Ore.
Organizers host an annual pageant to select young women who have the maturity, talent, desire and enthusiasm to serve as goodwill ambassadors for Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
“It is an amazing year of community events, travel, public speaking, parades, luncheons and rodeos,” said adviser Cindy Granger.