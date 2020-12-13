Members of the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Board of Directors appointed William "Bill" Jordan and Todd Stubblefield, as an ex-officio/non-voting member who will fill the next vacancy on the board.
Bill has attended the fair since moving to Walla Walla for a teaching position in 1969, according to a release. The fair was an end-of-summer/back-to-school ritual while he raised his family here. He has volunteered in many capacities including in the Kiwanis Club booth, shuttle carts and in the Education Building on the fairgrounds.
His background with education, organizational management and working with the community are seen as great assets to the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. He serves on the Christian Aid Center Board, Community Center for Youth Board, WWCC Foundation Board of Governors, University of Idaho College of Education Advisory Board, Washington School Employees Credit Union Advisory Board, Rocky Mountain Elk committee and is active with Sunrise Rotary, Walla Walla Kiwanis, Early Childhood Coalition and Community Network and is a Farm Labor Camp commissioner.
Todd also raised his family attending and participating in fair for many years, including in 2017 when his daughter served as the fair royalty queen. Todd serves the community daily as training captain for the Walla Walla Fire Department. He is on the College Place School Board, is president of the College Place Booster Club, a Region 8 Training Board director, union president, and vice president of E Board. He is also the football and wrestling coach for College Place and takes a break during Ski Patrol season.
"We look forward to working with both members as we move forward," said Todd Kimballat."