 striking quilt picturing American poet, essayist, and journalist Walt Whitman created by Walla Wallan Lianne Schellenberg has been tapped for competition at the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek Fall event in Paducah, Ky.

Lianne’s freestyle, realistic creations are formed using a variety of unpredictable fabric scraps. 

A member of the Walla Walla Valley Quilt Guild, she helps organize the annual Walla Walla Valley Quilt Festival.

Close to 700 quilts will be featured at the event Sept. 11-14. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS quilt contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts entries come from 38 states and 16 countries.

In addition to the contest quilts, hundreds of special exhibit quilts will be displayed. Information about attending this public event or a number of others around the country into 2020 are available at quiltweek.com or call 1-270-898-7903. 

For more information about AQS, see americanquilter.com.

 

