Ten high school seniors from Walla Walla and Columbia counties received $6,000 in college scholarship funds from Walla Walla Elks Lodge 287, said Scholarship Chairman Timothy Stewart in a release.
Awards of $1,000 each went to Drake Scott from DeSales Catholic High School and Makenzie Zessin from Touchet High School.
Awards of $500 went to Koby Harris and Jillian Foxe from Waitsburg High School, Hampton Clancy, Benjamin Norris and Laurel Skorina from Walla Walla High School, Lucas Hicks from from DeSales Catholic High School, and Cassidy Laughery and Ashton Phinney from Dayton High School.
John Arora received $4,000 from the Elks National Foundation Legacy scholarship program. The scholarship is only available to children and grandchildren of current Elks Lodge members. John is the grandson of Walla Walla Lodge members Keith and Barbara Noel.
Lodge Exalted Ruler Kassandra Langis expressed appreciation to all high school seniors who applied for the scholarships.
"Attending college is expensive and the competition for scholarships is intense. We highly recommend high school seniors of Walla Walla and Columbia Counties apply for these lucrative college scholarship opportunities," Stewart said in the release.
The Elks Most Valuable Student and Legacy application process is entirely online. For more information, visit elks.org/scholars/scholarships. Information on the Vocational grant program is at waelks.org/what-we-do/scholarships. For the Nicholas grant program or questions about any of the scholarship opportunities, contact Stewart at tim.wwelkslodge287@gmail.com.