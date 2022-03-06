Walla Walla County Rural Library District is celebrating its 50th anniversary in serving county residents.
As part of its presenter series, Mike Denny with the U.S. Forest Service, will give a presentation from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the College Place Lions Club in Lions Park, Southeast Larch Avenue. Admission is free. Refreshments will be provided.
Denny’s topic is “Lithosol Community in the Northern Blue Mountains.”
“The very shallow lithosols (from Greek lithos, stone) occur in the most eroding areas of the landscape and are less than 10 centimeters thick,” according to the Encyclopedia of Soils in the Environment.
