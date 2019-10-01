Tickets are now on sale for the Applebee’s Flapjack Fundraiser to benefit Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Auxiliary.
Volunteers will serve up pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, juice, milk or soft drinks from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s, 1604 Plaza Way. The cost is $10 each, with children 3 years and younger admitted at no charge.
Tickets are available at WWCFD4, 2251 S. Howard St., from any auxiliary member or contact the Fire District at 529-1282.
Proceeds stay in the community and are used by the Auxiliary to meet its mission.
The nonprofit auxiliary provides support services for local fire fighters at extended fires or trainings; assists with community awareness and public education activities for Fire District 4; provides food for local families at Christmas time and many other ancillary services, said retired WWCFD4 Fire Chief and auxiliary treasurer Ron Ayres.
In the last five years, after paying Applebee’s and other miscellaneous expenses, the auxiliary has raised more than $12,000 at the flapjack fundraiser, Ron said.