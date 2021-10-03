Getting together is such an enjoyable pastime that members of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1960 have been meeting annually for about 10 years, said classmate Beth Ingstad Marker, now of Phoenix, Arizona.
Although they didn't meet last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, they instead convened this year for their 60th reunion, one year late, from Sept. 14-16.
"Our class enjoys staying in touch." Marker said.
The first event was a no-host dine and drinks meetup at Big House Brew Pub. "The outdoor patio allows for conversation and moving around from table to table," she said. They also took a classmate photo and candid shots.
The following evening 24 guests enjoyed a buffet meal at the Walla Walla Country Club. Marilyn Bruggemeier Robb from Vancouver, Washington, introduced all their classmates.
The third event was an informal picnic in Pioneer Park to commune with classmates and friends.
"During our sharing time, we discovered there were several men who had served in Vietnam and several different branches of the military," Marker said.
Vince Coronado from Tampa, Florida, traveled the farthest and Ken and Marilyn Hartwig took Amtrak from Bemidji, Minnesota," Marker said.
Classmate reunion organizers are Marker and Bill McKinney of Walla Walla and Mary Young Heisey from Kennewick collected and deposited checks for the dinner.
Marker has a connection with the Berney Elementary School Class of 1956, which meets on Thursdays for dinner.
"We proudly graduated from the eighth grade at Berney ... Our class motto was 'We won't stop till we reach the top,'" Marker said. Those dinners are organized by Gail Bjerke Eilmes of Walla Walla who keeps the group informed about arrangements. "Some of us have been together since the second grade," Marker said.
The classmates are already looking ahead to a gathering in September 2022 when they plan to celebrate their 80th birthdays.
