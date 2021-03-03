As Walla Walla Choral Society Board members navigate the choppy waters of the coronavirus pandemic, they are casting about to find a new artistic director to replace G. Louis Hemenway.
The community open call is for a part-time position. Applications will be accepted through April 15. The board will make a final selection in May and resume full operation by August as singers prepare for their first in-person concert since 2019.
The plan is for the “Our Songs of Joy” program to herald the holiday season on Nov. 28-29 at Gesa Power House Theatre.
“We have updated the job description and defined selection criteria. Now we just need to get the word out to find the right fit for us,” board president Bob Schumacher said in a release.
The artistic director leads rehearsals and concerts and would bring creativity and experience to help cultivate a choral repertoire within varied styles of music to appeal to the wide range of interests of the community and singers.
“More than a director, we seek a leader who can help us execute our strategic plan, which includes the creation of a new Children’s Chorus as part of our desire to expand the quality and reach of choral music throughout the Walla Walla Valley,” he said.
WWCS has existed here for more than 116 years. In late 2019, the board completed a new strategic plan that included the creation of a new children’s chorus and plans to build enhanced collaborations and mutual support throughout the performing arts community. Yet in-person rehearsals and concerts throughout 2020 were postponed and canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite that, many of the society’s 60-plus singers stayed connected via video rehearsals. They anticipated health and safety conditions would improve to allow for in-person rehearsals and concerts, and time to simply enjoy each other’s company, Bob said.
Even in the wake of lost revenue from ticket sales and concert sponsors, continued financial support has come in from businesses, grants and individuals.
“We are truly grateful and humbled by the generosity of our community, especially from our member singers and many businesses that continued or increased their financial support as we had to postpone and cancel performances,” Bob said.
“We are confident that we will find a wonderful new artistic director and continue to grow as keepers of the song in the Walla Walla Valley.”
For more information about WWCS and the artistic director position, or to make a donation, visit wwchoralsociety.org.