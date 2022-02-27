The Walla Walla Chapter of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s annual Big Game Banquet fundraiser is set in late March, said Dave Beebe, chapter chairman.
“After having to cancel our 2020 banquet due to COVID, we were able to hold our 2021 banquet in August and raised over $25,000 to aid in the mission of RMEF,” he said.
The March 26 event will be at 4 p.m. in the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Building, 363 Orchard St. See events.rmef.org/shop/wallawalla for tickets, which start at $15 for youths 17 and younger and go up. Memberships and donor/sponsorships can also be made at this link.
The event will be limited to 300 attendees, and tickets will unlikely be available at the door. Contact Beebe at 509-386-6108 or dbbbuck@gmail.com for more details.
A Chefs’ Creation will cater the dinner. Beebe said there will be silent and live auctions, raffle items and games. A prize will go to all kids 17 and younger.
Among the prizes are a Walla Walla Steak Co.-donated five-course dinner for eight with wine pairing, wine and gift certificates from dozens of local merchants and a wide selection of hunting and outdoor gear.
Two fishing guides have donated seats on their boats for two anglers, and there are unique, one-of-a-kind artworks by local artists.
Founded in 1984, RMEF strives to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife and their habitat and a hunting heritage.
“Walla Walla was the 13th chapter, formed in 1986, while Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation now has 500 chapters and over 225,000 members as well as over 11,000 volunteers,” Beebe said.
The foundation and its partners have helped protect and restore more than 8.3 million acres nationwide as well as opening or improving access to the public of more than 1.5 million acres. “What we are most excited about locally is the recent purchase of the Minam property in Northeast Oregon, see ubne.ws/rmefminam.
“More than 4,600 acres of prime elk habitat in northeast Oregon are now protected and open to the public thanks to a collaborative effort by the Manulife Investment Management’s timberland business (formerly Hancock Natural Resource Group), Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and other supporters,” Beebe said.
Conservation of the landscape is critical for elk, mule deer, birds, fish and other wildlife, said Kyle Weaver, foundation president and CEO.
“While we pause to celebrate this accomplishment, we know there is still much to do to complete phase II of the project that covers nearly 11,000 more acres.”
The Minam River Acquisition is a two-phase effort comprised of 15,573 acres that serve as a gateway to the Wallowa Mountains and link the Minam River Wildlife Area and Minam State
Recreational Area to the 361,000-acre Eagle Cap Wilderness.
It also improves public access for hunting, fishing and other recreational activity to an additional 6,000 acres of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands.
The Minam River Wildlife Area is accessible off Highway 82 and the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway. A proposed trailhead near the highway will flow south through the project area and connect with the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
Grants given by Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to the state of Washington will be used for the Lick Creek Wildfire Invasive Weed Control & Native Forb Restoration, Umatilla National Forest, where the 2021 wildfires damaged soil and growing conditions on forest land in Columbia, Garfield and Asotin counties. Other information on Lick Creek area restoration:
- 80,000-plus acres burned near Asotin Creek in July 2021 where 70% of the soil suffered moderate-severe damage.
- Efforts include replanting native vegetation, herbicide treatments to limit invasive plants, reestablishing fencing to protect the watershed from livestock.
- Why RMEF? 500 elk in the area and this land was prime wintering habitat.
- Volunteer opportunities available.
