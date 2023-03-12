It can’t be overstated how many people contribute to ensuring the Walla Walla Chapter American Association of University Women’s book sale achieves its goals.
The 58th annual book sale Feb. 24-26 is the most successful in its history, with a gross income of $76,123, reported AAUW sale chair Kay Raddatz.
Snow that covered the ground did not deter shoppers. The sale topped the 2022 record gross of $63,460.
The community’s ongoing book donations throughout the year are key. Readers step up, donating books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.
To make the event possible, over more than 50 weeks an army of AAUW members sort books, pick them up from drop boxes and homes, cut boxes to size, price collectible books, manage categories, lead sorts, take cardboard to be recycled, put up yard signs, hand out save the date sale cards and work at the sale.
“With almost 300 shifts needed to run the sale, 147 members volunteered, so many people worked multiple shifts to make it so successful,” Raddatz said, “all three days were very busy.”
Once the dust settled, just 260 boxes of unsold books remained, the fewest number left ever after a book sale, she said.
The largest categories were collectibles, children’s books, young adult, cooking, biographies and autobiographies, science fiction and fiction.
Proceeds fund scholarships for local women returning to college and educational projects and events, Raddatz said.
Walla Walla Community College’s John Deere and welding students loaded 1,779 boxes of books into a semi and hauled them from the former Ice Chalet on Birch Street to The Marcus Whitman Hotel.
There, College Place and Walla Walla High School Latino clubs and students from Walla Walla University and Whitman College moved the boxes into the hotel ballroom.
“We so appreciate their willingness to volunteer and their energy, strength and positive attitude,” Raddatz said.
She overheard shoppers and members stating, “It was an awesome event — thanks so much to every single person who worked hard to put it on for us.”
“Thank you again for doing the wonderful work throughout the year for the book sale. It’s such an amazing and beneficial event, which I love being a part of.”
“First of all, what an incredible experience this has been. Everything from collecting books, to The Marcus Whitman set-up operation to the sale itself was extremely well organized.”
“… A lot of work all year is amazing! Nothing like strong women!”
Full disclosure: A member of AAUW, I volunteered at the sale.
Preparation is already underway for the next book sale, slated for Feb. 23-25, 2024.
