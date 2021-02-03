“See yourself, your family and your friends as the stars of ‘This Is Walla Walla,’” touts an Oct. 20, 1953, U-B newspaper ad for screenings that week at The Liberty theater.
The premiere of the non-commercial 60- to 90-minute documentary with musical accompaniment and narration was planned for late September at the Capitol Theatre, but the show dates and venue later changed to the Liberty. The film was then to be donated to the Chamber of Commerce to show to local civic and industrial groups.
Reelife Productions of Los Angeles, cooperating with MidState Amusement Corp., focused the full-color, full-length feature film on the social, industrial and recreational lives of area denizens, U-B articles at the time reported.
Although totally dated for 2021 viewers, it would be a fun blast from the past if it turns out “This Is Walla Walla” still exists and hasn’t disintegrated.
Kyle Tarbet, current Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said last week he’d look for the film in the basement. The Chamber has been active here since 1875.
“Unfortunately, we do not know where the original film might be or what happened to the footage,” he said. “It would be great to watch and see how much progress has been made and how our community has evolved over the last 70 years. Hopefully, the film can be found, as it is a valuable part of our history.”
Shooting started on Aug. 24, 1953, the U-B reported on Aug. 18 that year. Is there anyone in the community who remembers watching it or who is in it?
Reelife made documentaries about a number of California and Oregon cities and in Washington at Tri-Cities, Everett, Bellingham, Ellensburg, Tacoma and Vancouver. Temporarily ensconced at the Marcus Whitman Hotel, Reelife Associate Producer Ella Allen fielded film content ideas from area callers. Highlights of the 1953 Southeastern Washington Fair and local school activities were expected to be included.
A followup brief in the U-B on Oct. 18, 1953, announced the premiere on Oct. 22, a Thursday. The venue shifted to the Liberty with showings also on that Saturday.
The second feature, “Shoot First,” starred Joel McCrea in a story that “hits the bullseye for real adventure.”
The ad for Sky-Vue Drive-In, which was just northeast of Eastgate Marketplace off Melrose Street east of Wilbur Avenue (in the direct path of taking-off and landing air traffic at the Walla Walla Regional Airport) offered “buck night” for its screening of “One Summer of Happiness,” the grand award-winner of an international film festival and “definitely for adults only.” It promised viewers, “You will never forget this tender, compelling story!”
“This Is Walla Walla” is nowhere to be found on the internet.
However, YouTube has Walla Walla-centric offerings if you search online for films and music about or that take place here.
A variety of works pop up, such as the 18-minute “The Other Walla,” 2018, directed by Ethan Graham (Washington); the three-minute “Walla Walla, Washington — A Place Like This,” 2017, from theCMBell Company; 1937’s 47-second clip of “Three Stooges and Walla Walla”; the 2015 13-minute “Mumford and Sons Gentlemen of the Road Stopover in Walla Walla WA”; 2020’s 25-minute “Waluulapam: The Walla Walla People — Sahaptin — Oregon & Washington”; the six-minute “Harris Park Trail Walla Walla River Flood Aftermath 2020”; and the classic three-minute “Witch Doctor,” with Ross Bagdasarian Sr. and chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore singing the memorable refrain, “Ooh Eeh Ooh Ah Aah Ting Tang Walla Walla Bing Bang.”
And let’s just say that for Looney Tunes cartoons, names such as Walla Walla, Cucamonga, Kokomo, Abracadabra and Kalamazoo fit the dialog to a T on many occasions. In fact, consider Wishy Washy Washing Machine Company of Walla Walla, Washington. Need I say more?
Fun photos, advertisements and news stories abound online at the Bygone Walla Walla project, thanks to the efforts of blogger Joe Drazan who sent in articles and ads about “This Is Walla Walla.”