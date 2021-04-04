An aviation student immersed in training before the U.S. entered World War II on Dec. 7, 1941, George Jenkins parlayed a military career as a pilot that took him on through the Korean, Vietnam and Cold wars.
The retired lieutenant colonel celebrated his 101st birthday on March 27 at the Walla Walla Veterans Home. Now fully vaccinated for coronavirus, George spent the day with grandson Jacob, who he hadn’t see since before the pandemic.
Their tour around town reminded him of small rural farming towns in which he once lived. He especially enjoyed seeing the Walla Walla Regional Airport, which during World War II was operated by the U.S. Army.
Born March 27, 1920, he grew up during the Great Depression when it was difficult for his architect father to find work to support the family. He started aviation courses at college and at the start of World War II entered the U.S. Army Air Forces aviation cadet program when the U.S. Army was heavily recruiting from the aviation field.
He enrolled in a civilian aviation course that relocated from California to Ely, Nevada, when civilian aviation on the Pacific Coast was restricted. Ely residents welcomed the future Army pilots at a party where George met future wife Dorothy. With training completed, George returned home to California, but the young sweethearts corresponded for several months until he returned to Ely and they married.
George’s first assignment was to stay on as an instructor pilot. Then he ferried various aircraft to locations as needed, including flying Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter aircraft to hand off to Russian pilots. George was en route to the Pacific Theater at war’s end.
George left the military briefly and back home in California operated a bulldozer as a cat skinner and was a commercial fisherman. It was the only time he wasn’t part of the reserve or active armed forces until his retirement. To continue flying, he joined a reserve unit of P-51s. The long-range, single-seat fighter/fighter-bomber was used during World War II and the Korean War, among other conflicts.
George took advantage of the new Montgomery GI Bill — the best thing that happened to soldiers after WWII — he said. He was determined to complete his education and was a much better student in college than in high school, indicating the military can change a person’s attitude pretty quickly.
Recalled to active duty during the Korean War, his combat tour was with a fighter bomber unit doing air to ground missions in an F-84. He came in as a replacement to a Texas Guard Unit where a few pilots who served in WWII led them through the first half of their tour. Upon his release from active duty he completed his degree in education.
For the next four years, he taught school and farmed in California and Washington while satisfying his love of flying in the Air Force Reserve. An old boss in his reserve unit informed him of an opportunity to return to active duty. Because of his modest teacher’s salary and growing family, plus the ability to create a great reserve unit with some former pilot friends, made the decision easy. He went into the training command and helped teach military aviation to the next generation.
His biggest military accomplishment was during the Vietnam War. He deployed to Southeast Asia and trained indigenous soldiers to fly their own missions and using gunships, protect their country and families at night.
He especially liked flying C-47s, which are old airliners used as gunships in the Vietnam War. An image of a C-47 is displayed in his room at the Walla Walla Veterans Home.
He said the Cold War was “about as spooky as it came as far as I’m concerned and I got shot at in the Korean War.” His most challenging assignment was during that time. He served seven years as an aircraft commander in the Strategic Air Command.
In 1972, George retired from the U.S. Air Force and then flew very little after that. He got his instructor’s license in Oregon, but decided it wasn’t an economical venture given the high cost of insurance and significant risk as an instructor.
Dorothy and George had four children, Merri, Lyndell, Mark and Dave. In retirement the couple didn’t accumulate great savings because of their extensive travel. They often traveled space-available on military aircraft. The couple were married 53 years until Dorothy’s death.
Remarrying, George and wife Jeanne also loved to travel. As her memory declined, he took care of her as long as he was able.
He contracted COVID-19 early in 2020 while residing in an assisted living facility. Soon after, he moved to the Walla Walla Veterans Home and credits the staff and the food with nourishing him back to health. For the first few days he felt like he was emerging from a fog. Then he remembered someone put a savory rib steak meal in front of him and he finally felt alive enough to realize what he was eating.
Once quarantine restrictions lift, George is looking forward to seeing his children. Thinking of others, he hopes people will stay interested in veterans issues and keep a good, trustful group of people in the military in case they’re needed again.